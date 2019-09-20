The ONE trick that got me the most jobs on interior design photography

(Editor’s Note: Photofocus is proud to welcome Serge Ramelli to Photofocus. Be sure to check out his free master class and bonus toolkit.)
After a lot of struggle and research Here is a “secret” trick that will help you give more emotions to your interior design photography. A fast tutorial. It is really the one thing that got me the most jobs as an interior design photographer. I have shot over 200 hotels in Paris. We live in a very competitive world and that trick can help you!
The steps are as follows:
- Do a basic retouching of your photo
- Pick a brush and make sure your flow and density is around 70
- Add some exposure and minus clarity
- Brush from the light toward the natural way it should flow
- Make sure it looks natural but still creates and emotion and is well balanced with the overall feel of the photo
- When you look at the photo the next day and you can tell the right away that you have dodge and burn the photo you have gone too far!
I cannot tell you how many customers called me telling me there was something magical, the emotion they could not tell what it is and I got the job.