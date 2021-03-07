I’m a Lightroom Classic user, and have been since Adobe first released Lightroom. But is Lightroom the best and easiest way to add sun flare to photographs?

I have created my own Lightroom presets to make light leaks and flares. However, Lightroom is not designed to make artificial sun flare.

That’s where Skylum’s Luminar comes in handy.

In the video here, you will see how to make a sun flare in Lightroom and in Luminar 4. The Sunrays tool also is in LuminarAI.

You be the judge which is better, but I would say Luminar is the easiest way to add sun flare to photographs.