The best way to organize your photos

Organizing your photos don’t seem important until you need to find them fast. In this video from Developing a naming convention for your files from Learning ON1 Photo RAW by Vanelli (Me), I show photographers how to save time and frustration by creating proper folders and subfolders to organize and store images.
Developing a naming convention for your files from Learning ON1 Photo RAW by Robert Vanelli
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
