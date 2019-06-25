Take your water photos to the next level with a FREE Viewbug subscription!

One of my favorite things to do when on vacation is take photographs of waterfalls. When I was in Ireland, I couldn’t help but snap a picture at literally every single waterfall. And just my luck, Viewbug has an amazing course all about processing waterfall photographs in Lightroom Classic! Viewbug is a great place to educate yourself before or after your next trip, interact with other photographers, compete in photo challenges and stay engaged with other photographers across the world.
Be sure to check out the course, “Lightroom for Water Shots” from Ian Harper, and claim your free membership below!
About the course
In this course Ian will go over the basic elements of Lightroom Classic and how a few modifications to your water images can dramatically improve the color, brightness and aesthetics of your image. He combines Lightroom with Photoshop to process both waterfall and ocean photographs to help you make a masterpiece!
Claim your free Viewbug Pro membership
Want to watch this and other courses to help boost your photography? Viewbug is offering a free one-month Viewbug Pro membership, exclusive to Photofocus readers. After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue.
In addition to some great courses, you also receive unlimited photo uploads and contest participation, your own website, the ability to sell your images and more. Sign up today!
