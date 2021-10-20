In addition to announcing PhotoLab 5 this morning, DxO announced an update to its FilmPack software. FilmPack 6 introduces new films, cinematographic renderings and support for Fujifilm X-Trans RAW files. It also adds a new feature called Time Machine, a unique and interactive introduction to the history of film photography.

DxO FilmPack reproduces the grain and colors of legendary analog films as closely as possible thanks to an exclusive calibration process perfected in its laboratories. The software recreates the hues, saturation, contrast, and grain of 84 authentic analog films, including the famous Kodak Tri-X 400, Polaroid 690, Ilford HPS and Fujifilm Superia. It also uses a decidedly original approach to navigating the progression of development and processing technologies through the different photographic eras.

Time Machine: Harnessing the history of photography to power creativity

DxO FilmPack 6 provides users with a true journey through time, offering an introduction to the history of analog photography from its creation to the present day. The software introduces a new way of displaying creative and analog renderings separated into 14 periods illustrated by legendary, iconic images and famous figures in photography.

Each photograph is documented from a technical and historical perspective, and users are provided with the closest rendering so they can apply it to their images and recreate a similar style and finish. In this way, for example, users can infuse their black and white images with the charm of the 50s or even the soul of William Klein’s art.

“We wanted to give DxO FilmPack even greater depth,” said Jean-Marc Alexia, VP Marketing & Product Strategy. “To document our Time Machine, we collaborated with the Friends of the French Museum of Photography in Bièvres, an association chaired by the photographer Didier Pilon, who produced fantastic research.”

New legendary film renderings

DxO FilmPack enters the modern digital age with 15 new renderings, specifically two legendary films, the famous EKTACHROME Professional Infrared EIR Color Slide Film from KODAK and the monochrome instant film for the Polaroid 600 camera, IMPOSSIBLE PX 600 SILVER SHADE; seven film simulation modes from X-series Fujifilm digital cameras; and six cinema renderings inspired by the biggest trends in cinematographic color grading.

A wide range of creative effects

DxO FilmPack 6 also opens up uncharted creative possibilities with 20 new effects, including drops and crumpled paper, which are designed to give images a vintage look; 15 new light leak effects, such as light spots, haze and zoom, which add subtle plays of color; and 15 new frames, namely matte, black frame and film border, that transform your images into works of art and give an original look to your photos.

Comprehensive eight-channel HSL settings and fully customizable split toning

A new color rendering engine based on eight channels, rather than the six channels used in previous versions, gives users more precise color control. Users can also select their own hue in the highlights and shadows of their images, combine colors, and achieve subtle and realistic split toning effects.

Pricing and availability

DxO FilmPack 5 (PC and Mac) is available now from the DxO online store for introductory pricing of $54.99 (Essential Edition) or $109.99 (Elite Edition). This pricing lasts until November 14, 2021.

Upgrade pricing is available for FilmPack 5 customers.