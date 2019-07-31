Speed up your Lightroom Classic workflow with this free Viewbug class

Lightroom Classic is one of the most used tools by photographers today, but it can be challenging if you’re just picking it up. Furthermore, once you fully incorporate Lightroom Classic into your workflow, what happens when you run across a few things you’re having trouble fixing? Some adjustments you just don’t know how to make?

Luckily, Viewbug is here to help. With a free month exclusive to Photofocus readers, you can check out such classes as “Lightroom: Tips and Quick Fixes,” by Richard Harrington. In this class, Richard presents a just-the-facts approach to fixing problems in Lightroom Classic. In each video, Richard addresses a specific problem — such as poor color balance or excessive noise — and then shows how to fix it. He demonstrates how to size images and retouch photos and shares tips and techniques for controlling focus, perspective, backgrounds and more. The first segment is free, so be sure to check it out!

With Viewbug, not only do you get access to some great classes that will help you advance your photography, but you’ll also be able to interact with other photographers, enter contests and more! After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue. Sign up today!

Lead photo by Joseph Pearson on Unsplash