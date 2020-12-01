This morning, Sony announced “Visual Story,” an iOS app that offers cloud-based collaboration for wedding and event photographers. The new tool allows photographers to upload images from a camera automatically, rate, select and edit them, as well as deliver finished galleries to clients.

The app also allows for multiple cameras to be used, where photos can be arranged, rated and corrected. Image filtering can show the images only from specific cameras.

“Visual Story” also offers AI-based sorting, which organizes images based on activity (first dance, cake cutting, etc.). It can also find photos where the subject’s eyes are closed, helping to reduce the time spend culling images. The app synchronizes images across multiple devices and galleries, complete with logo, watermarks and social media information for delivery.

Edits are stored in XMP files, meaning images can be transferred into different applications for further editing and refinement.

Upon launch, the app supports the Sony a9 and a9 II, the new a7C, the a7R IV and a7S III. The a7 III will be supported in a future firmware update planned for spring 2021. “Visual Story” is a free download for iPhone and iPad.