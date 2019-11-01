I’ve been a long time Photoshop user and I gotta say I have become quite efficient with my workflow. Perhaps you feel the same. We know where our tools are and know how to use them to get the results we want.

What if I told you there was a way to easily incorporate artificial intelligence technology in Photoshop to pimp your workflow? Welcome to the future of editing!

Big plugins

I love my Photoshop software and I want to keep on using it. That doesn’t mean I can’t pimp it when new technologies come my way. Ever heard about plugins? According to Wikipedia:

“Photoshop plugins (or plug-ins) are add-on programs aimed at providing additional image effects or performing tasks that are impossible or hard to fulfill using Adobe Photoshop alone.”

Pretty cool, huh? You might be wondering what are these “additional image effects” in question and how you can take advantage of it.

The power of artificial intelligence

The AI technology I’m talking about today is powered by Luminar 4. This soon to be released version of the software now includes revolutionary (and extremely clever) tools. Here are the main features you’ll benefit from with the Photoshop plugin:

AI Enhance

Human-aware technology recognizes people and applies complex adjustments to enhance images by moving a single slider.

AI Structure

Instantly reveal important details of your image without touching the face or the skin of your subjects.

AI Sky Replacement

Pretty much self-explanatory, but this allows us to automatically change the sky in our images. No need to brush or select anything, the algorithm takes care of it all.

AI Skin and Portrait Enhancer

With a human-aware technology, the software is able to recognize skin, face, eyes, lips, beard and more. It creates realistic and natural results in the fastest way I’ve ever seen.

Integrating AI to Photoshop

Although Luminar 4 can be used as standalone software, it’s also a plugin for Lightroom Classic and Photoshop (great news for all of Adobe Creative Cloud users out there). That means you can take advantage of an advanced AI technology simply by incorporating it into your existing workflow. And by “incorporating,” what I really mean is “three easy clicks” to get up and running.

First, download Luminar 4. Then open Luminar 4 and click on Luminar 4 > Install Plugins…

Click on the “Install” button corresponding to the software you want to use with. Plugins are offered for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Apple Aperture. You can also add Luminar 4 to Photos for macOS.

Next time you open Photoshop, head to Filter > Skylum Software > Luminar 4. And that’s all, you’ve got it!

Easy and fun to play with

As you’re already a Photoshop user, you’ll find it really simple to get used to Luminar 4’s workspace. It’s extremely user-friendly and intuitive; you should get this in no time. These new tools will save you time and spark (or reignite) your creative flame.

All you have to do is keep on doing what you’re doing and open the plugin whenever you want to add that extra kick straight from the Photoshop workspace.

Give it a try, have fun, try new stuff and tell us in comments how you like it. Until next time! :)