Explore HDR photography with a free trial of Aurora HDR 2019

High dynamic range photography (HDR) allows exploration of the possibility within a single or a bracketed series of RAW or JPEG images. While the HDR merge ability is built into Lightroom, the creative possibilities aren’t available. Here’s an opportunity to explore Aurora HDR 2019 absolutely free of charge. Best of all, no credit card is required. This is a limited time offer from Skylum.
Photofocus is all about free education for photographers. Here are three articles to help you explore Aurora HDR 2019:
- Get the most from your photo; use a single frame in Aurora HDR 2019
- Integrating Aurora HDR into your photo editing workflow
- JPEG editing: from “oh …” to “OMG!” with Aurora HDR 2019
Get your free trial copy and get started
Here’s the link for the free trial copy of Aurora HDR 2019. There is no credit card needed. Download, install, explore!
