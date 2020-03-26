Join Rich Harrington for a look at how quickly you can enhance a waterfall image and recover detail. Luminar 4 works as both an application and a plugin. Learn more here.

Luminar is giving $5 for each purchase on skylum.com during the month of April to help fight Coronavirus and victims of the pandemic. Donated money will be given to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund, the Coronavirus Relief Fund by GlobalGiving, Heart to Heart International and local charities around the world. Click here to purchase your copy of Luminar >