Skylum releases Luminar FLEX 1.1, with Accent AI upgrade

This morning, Skylum software released its first update of the Luminar FLEX plugin. With the FLEX plugin, photographers and other creatives can use programs like Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Photos for Mac and still take advantage of timesaving tools and new creative options.

Accent AI 2.0

The FLEX 1.1 update adds the new Accent AI 2.0 filter, which was released with Luminar 3.1.0 in April. This one-click filter uses machine learning to enhance photographs with adjustments like color, contrast, highlights, shadows and more. According to Skylum, 99.5% of photographs can benefit from the new tool.

Accent AI 2.0 includes human and object recognition technology, meaning that photographs are more realistic than ever. It also includes more accurate color correction and a smarter detail boost. This unique technology is exclusive from Skylum, and is a major boost for customers using Adobe and Apple products.

Additional upgrades

In addition to Accent AI 2.0, FLEX 1.1 brings several additional improvements:

The Filter Catalog is now open by default, allowing you to easily search and browse the more than 50 filters available. FLEX also tracks your most used filters in the Recent group, and lets users select their own Favorites for quick access.

Look management has been improved and made easier.

Improved workspace management tools, to allow loading new workspaces. You can now switch back and forth between workspaces depending on the types of images you’re working with. FLEX comes with eight built-in workspaces like Image Aware and Film Lab. Users can also create their own workspaces to suit their needs.

Luminar FLEX works with photo editing applications from Apple and Adobe that have been released for the past 10 years, meaning that customers can take advantage of new functionality without having to subscribe or upgrade their other programs.

Current users can upgrade to FLEX 1.1 for free. Mac users can update by choosing Luminar Flex in the top menu bar, and then clicking “Check for updates.” Windows users can choose Help > Check for updates on the top toolbar.

Luminar FLEX is available for $70, and can be used on two machines. To learn more, visit skylum.com, and save $10 by using the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS at checkout!