Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Skylum releases Luminar FLEX 1.1, with Accent AI upgrade

This morning, Skylum software released its first update of the Luminar FLEX plugin. With the FLEX plugin, photographers and other creatives can use programs like Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Photos for Mac and still take advantage of timesaving tools and new creative options.

Accent AI 2.0

The FLEX 1.1 update adds the new Accent AI 2.0 filter, which was released with Luminar 3.1.0 in April. This one-click filter uses machine learning to enhance photographs with adjustments like color, contrast, highlights, shadows and more. According to Skylum, 99.5% of photographs can benefit from the new tool.

Accent AI 2.0 includes human and object recognition technology, meaning that photographs are more realistic than ever. It also includes more accurate color correction and a smarter detail boost. This unique technology is exclusive from Skylum, and is a major boost for customers using Adobe and Apple products.

Additional upgrades

In addition to Accent AI 2.0, FLEX 1.1 brings several additional improvements:

  • The Filter Catalog is now open by default, allowing you to easily search and browse the more than 50 filters available. FLEX also tracks your most used filters in the Recent group, and lets users select their own Favorites for quick access.
  • Look management has been improved and made easier.
  • Improved workspace management tools, to allow loading new workspaces. You can now switch back and forth between workspaces depending on the types of images you’re working with. FLEX comes with eight built-in workspaces like Image Aware and Film Lab. Users can also create their own workspaces to suit their needs.

Luminar FLEX works with photo editing applications from Apple and Adobe that have been released for the past 10 years, meaning that customers can take advantage of new functionality without having to subscribe or upgrade their other programs.

Current users can upgrade to FLEX 1.1 for free. Mac users can update by choosing Luminar Flex in the top menu bar, and then clicking “Check for updates.” Windows users can choose Help > Check for updates on the top toolbar.

Luminar FLEX is available for $70, and can be used on two machines. To learn more, visit skylum.com, and save $10 by using the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS at checkout!

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Vision vs. reality: Artistic liberties in an action portrait

Vision vs. reality: Artistic liberties in an action portrait

Free Preset of the Week – Milky Way

Free Preset of the Week – Milky Way

How to recover exposure, get rid of noise and stylize an image under 90 seconds

How to recover exposure, get rid of noise and stylize an image under 90 seconds

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.