This morning, Skylum has announced the immediate availability of Luminar 4, the latest upgrade to the company’s flagship photo editing software. Luminar 4 highlights several new features, including new machine-learning tools and a streamlined interface to make photo editing more accessible than ever before.

“Luminar 4 is our biggest release yet,” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “The changes we’ve made to the interface and workflow will make the photo editing process faster, and open up new possibilities to photographers everywhere.

“With new tools fueled by machine-learning, we make photo editing more accessible and approachable than ever before,” Tsepko said.

AI-centric features

Luminar 4 highlights the company’s advancements in machine-learning, with new tools like AI Sky Replacement, AI Structure, AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer.

AI Sky Replacement

Building upon the company’s AI Sky Enhancer that debuted in Luminar 3, AI Sky Replacement works by automatically detecting not only the sky, but also objects in the scene. The software comes with several skies for you to choose from, and you can insert your own skies, too.

Previous sky replacement techniques often brought unwanted artifacts and halos into the scene, but these are a thing of the past with Luminar 4. AI Sky Replacement will also relight a scene, and allow for you to adjust things like depth of field, tone, exposure and color.

AI Structure

AI Structure automatically identifies objects and people, and improves them intelligently. It adds detail and clarity to specific areas identified by the software, making for a much more pleasing image. Photographers no longer have to mask or brush out the effect, as AI Structure intelligently identifies what should be impacted by the tool, and what should be left alone.

AI Skin Enhancer

This new tool allows photographers to remove various skin imperfections like acne, freckles and moles. It also smoothens out the skin, but keeps details like skin pores, hair and eyelashes.

Portrait Enhancer

Portrait Enhancer is a new tool that allows you to go through several customization tools. It allows you to highlight and improve primary features of a person’s face and make facial features more expressive with just the click of a button.

Refreshed interface and workflow

The new purpose-based approach in Luminar 4 means less time learning, and more time creating. Luminar 4 tools are completely customizable and easy to use, whether you’re a beginner or seasoned professional.

All tools are immediately available to users, making it easy to find and start adjusting. Check out our complete rundown on the new interface in Luminar 4.

Finally, you can use Luminar 4 as a plugin, allowing you to continue using your existing management software. This is available for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop Elements, as well as Apple Photos for macOS and Aperture.

