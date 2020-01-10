Skylum has released its first update to Luminar 4, complete with several feature additions and enhancements to allow for an easier workflow and more control in its machine-learning tools. Released a month after its initial launch, the Luminar 4.1 update includes updates to AI Sky Replacement, the Erase tool, Portrait Enhancer and more.
Atmospheric Haze for AI Sky Replacement
AI Sky Replacement sees its first update in Luminar 4.1 with the addition of the Atmospheric Haze slider. This lets photographers add the haze that is usually seen during the day, to their photographs. Combined with the Sky Temperature and Sky Exposure sliders, it’s now possible to achieve a more balanced image from a single tool.
Atmospheric Haze keeps the light balance between the replaced sky and image foreground more realistic, leading to a more finished result. It’s perfect for when your sky is oversaturated, or when the brightness of your sky doesn’t match the foreground.
Improved Erase tool
The Erase tool features all-new technology for more precise object removal. It’s easier than ever to remove unwanted pixels in an image, even with complicated backgrounds or gradients present. Edges on the tool are also much softer, and the new algorithm means smarter selections for replacement.
Portrait Enhancer improvements
Portrait Enhancer can now be used on more images than ever, including those with smaller faces like groups and environmental portraits.
Adjustments Amount slider
You can now use the new Adjustments Amount slider to tone down an adjustment you’ve made. It’s the perfect option to blend your tools with the original image. Just use the Layers toll to dial back the Adjustments Amount slider.
This new control works with all image and adjustment layers, and works with all tools except for transform options like Lens Correction, Slim Face and Enlarge Eyes. Traditional opacity controls remain available.
Additional improvements
Luminar 4.1 is now fully compatible with Adobe Photoshop 2020, allowing you to use Luminar 4.1 as a plugin or as a Smart Filter with Smart Objects. Several performance enhancements have also been made, including memory management, user experience and stability.
