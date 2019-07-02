Skylum releases Luminar 3.1.2, with new “On This Day” feature

Skylum has released its latest update to its Luminar 3 software, version 3.1.2. The update features several performance and stability improvements, in addition to a new “On This Day” feature.

On This Day will let you relive your photography memories, giving you the opportunity to look back on what pictures you took on this day exactly one or more years ago. To get started with this, click the On This Day shortcut in the sidebar of your Library. Available on both Mac and Windows, On This Day is a great way to look back on how you’ve grown as a photographer, and provide you with some inspiration to get your day started!

Additional updates

Mac

Faster import from memory cards

Support for plugins from the Nik Collection

Fixed a bug with the Japanese calendar

Windows

Faster scroll on Single Image view

Speed improvements to the switching process between Single Image and Gallery views

Fixed a bug with the Japanese calendar

How to update

Mac users can update to version 3.1.2 by choosing Luminar 3 in the top menu bar, and then clicking Check for updates. Windows users can choose Help > Check for updates on the top toolbar.