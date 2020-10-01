This morning, Skylum gave a more in-depth preview of the new workflow in LuminarAI, set to be released later this year.

Counteracting the limitations of presets and other artificial intelligence tools, LuminarAI puts its emphasis on making effective decisions regarding edits to your photographs. The AI has been trained from input from artists, photographers, colorists and scientists.

“With Luminar​AI​, we wanted to ensure that AI not only was easy to use, but that it also provided creatives a way to express themselves. Through our unique 3D depth mapping and segmentation technologies, we’re able to recognize the contents of a photo, recommend edits and then allow creatives to refine every aspect of that recommendation,” said ​Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum​. “Doing this lets creatives retain their unique style in their edits without tedious, manual work. Professional results, but in a fraction of the time.”

Recognizing your photos

The minute you open a photograph in LuminarAI, it goes to work. The contents of the photo are identified, problems are analyzed and the depth of the photo is calculated. After this analysis, LuminarAI makes editing suggestions, through an approach called Templates.

With Templates, beginning editors can get inspired through recommendations on how to edit their photographs. At the same time, experienced editors can choose to have more control, selectively applying and modifying AI tools as they edit their images. They can then create their own Templates, saving up to 90% of their time spent editing.

As you continue to edit images in LuminarAI, it learns from you. Meaning, it learns how you modify things like lighting, composition, detail and color.

You can also take advantage of Local Adjustments, letting you make targeted edits to specific areas of your image.

Once your first image is edited, you can then sync your adjustments across a series of images. LuminarAI recognizes the intent of the edit and conforms the other selected images to match the goal. The AI tools adapt on an image-by-image basis, handling variations in lighting and subjects. These edits can also be saved as a custom Template for future use.

Inspiration to get moving

If you’re feeling uninspired, LuminarAI can help, too. When your images are analyzed, you can try out different Templates before applying them — just by hovering over each one. LuminarAI has built-in Template Collections that are catered to the subject of the image, with things like wildlife, macro, astrophotography, underwater and more.

This also helps creatives learn how to further manually control the AI tools in LuminarAI, as exploring a Template reveals which technologies were used.