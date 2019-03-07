Skylum opens pre-orders for new AirMagic software

After announcing its new AirMagic software in late February, Skylum has started accepting pre-orders, and has released additional details about the software.

With typical drone photographs, the photos often lack quality, contrast, saturation and sharpness.

With AirMagic, these problems are a thing of the past. Drone photographers can take advantage of the program’s artificial intelligence-powered enhancer, allowing for a quick, one-click solution to editing drone photographs. AirMagic works by first detecting the drone camera used, and analyzing its lens and color profile. From there, the software makes automatic lens corrections and optimizations specific to the camera.

AirMagic uses smart algorithms and AI, applying modifications such as color reveal, haze removal, sky enhancement and more.

The software includes five different creative Styles to choose from, and supports all popular image formats, including RAW files. It can also be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom Classic.

Click here to pre-order your copy of AirMagic, which retails for $39. The release date is set for March 21, 2019. Learn more at https://skylum.com.