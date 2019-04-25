Skylum introduces next version of Accent AI filter in Luminar 3.1.0

This morning, Skylum Software released its latest update to the award-winning Luminar photo editing software, Luminar 3.1.0. Available as a free update for current users, the new update features significant enhancements and content-aware recognition to the software’s Accent AI filter, as well as other improvements to its Library.

Since its inception, Accent AI has helped photographers with common tasks such as shadows, highlights and contrast, providing a quick and easy one-click slider to adjust different variables of an image. With the Luminar 3.1.0 update, Accent AI takes the next step in its evolution, providing facial and object recognition technology.

The technology in Accent AI 2.0 is possible through a new neural network, which recognizes specific objects and faces more effectively. There’s a new “person” class that recognizes different facial features. By allowing the software to selectively apply these adjustments, photographers can experience an enhanced workflow, resulting in more realistic photographs.

The technology will also be brought over to Luminar Looks, offering a one-click targeted solution that’s more effective than ever.

“Accent AI has been a revolutionary tool for many photographers using Luminar, helping them to speed up their workflow and come away with truly amazing images. With this update to Accent AI, it will assist photographers more than ever, allowing them to truly harness content-aware technology in ways never seen before,” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum.

Accent AI 2.0 also includes more careful and accurate color correction, as well as a smarter detail boost.

Other updates

In addition to the new Accent AI filter, Luminar 3.1.0 features several additional improvements to the software’s organizational tools:

RAW + JPEG (Mac and Windows): Photographers can now view file pairs as a single image and switch between the two versions easily. Organize and rate pairs simultaneously, no matter how you view the two formats.

Photographers can now view file pairs as a single image and switch between the two versions easily. Organize and rate pairs simultaneously, no matter how you view the two formats. Improved Selective Sync (Mac and Windows): Image layers, crop, erase, clone & stamp no longer affect syncing.

Image layers, crop, erase, clone & stamp no longer affect syncing. Import Images (Windows): You can now copy photos to a folder right from inside Luminar.

You can now copy photos to a folder right from inside Luminar. Gallery Selection (Windows): You can now select non-adjacent photos with Ctrl-click. Click outside a photograph to deselect all photos.

Users with Luminar 3 can update for free to version 3.1.0. Mac users can update by choosing Luminar 3 > Check for updates in the top menu bar. Windows users can choose Help > Check for updates on the top toolbar.

New users can take advantage of limited-time pricing. Through May 14, 2019, Luminar 3.1.0 will be available for $60. You can also bundle Luminar and Aurora HDR 2019 for $129. You can save an additional $10 with the promo code PHOTOFOCUS.