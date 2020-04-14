The Easter bunny may have come and gone, but you can still save big on Luminar 4! Take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the powerful machine-learning tools that Skylum has to offer.

With each purchase, Luminar will donate $5 to help fight Coronavirus, and you’ll also receive the Photofocus Bundle by purchasing through the links below!

Luminar 4, Morning Freshness Skies and Photofocus Bundle: $64

Originally $114, save $50 on this bundle which includes Luminar 4 and a collection of morning skies. Get the Easter Sale Basic Edition today >

Luminar 4, Morning Freshness Skies, Amazing Planets and Photofocus Bundle: $74

Originally $163, save $89 on this bundle which includes Luminar 4, a collection of morning skies and gorgeous planets to add on to your skies with Luminar’s new AI Augmented Sky tool. Get the Easter Sale Pro Edition today >

Luminar 4, California Sunsets, Amazing Planets, Aurora HDR and Photofocus Bundle: $144

Originally $262, save $118 on this bundle which includes Luminar 4, a collection of morning skies and gorgeous planets to add on to your skies with Luminar’s new AI Augmented Sky tool. You’ll also get a free copy of Skylum’s Aurora HDR, so you can create realistic HDR photographs with ease. Get the Easter Sale Max Edition today >

What’s included with the Photofocus bundle?

As a part of your purchase, you’ll get a bunch of freebies exclusive to Photofocus readers!

Hands-on video training: A full-length hands-on Luminar 4 training course, hosted by Abba Shapiro

A full-length hands-on Luminar 4 training course, hosted by Abba Shapiro World Traveler Sky pack: A collection of more than 25 skies for the AI Sky Replacement tool

A collection of more than 25 skies for the AI Sky Replacement tool Premium Color Styles pack: A collection of more than 50 color grading LUTs for the Color Style tool

A collection of more than 50 color grading LUTs for the Color Style tool Ten Portraits with One Light video course: Improve your portrait photography with just one light, with Levi Sim

Improve your portrait photography with just one light, with Levi Sim Portrait Enhancer Looks pack: Essential presets for every portrait

Want to learn more about how to get started with Luminar? Check out the Photofocus Guide to Luminar.

Lead photo by Pel on Unsplash