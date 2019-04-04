Skylum announces Luminar Flex to extend a photographer’s editing experience

This morning, Skylum announced Luminar Flex, a new app that offers unique and powerful editing features. Luminar Flex features all the great editing features found in Luminar 3, but allows users to tie in to their existing photo editing and management software.

Luminar’s AI-powered editing technologies — such as Accent AI, AI Sky Enhancer, Sun Rays, Foliage Enhancer and LUT Mapping — are all found in Luminar Flex. It fits into almost every photographer’s workflow, integrating into third-party tools like Photoshop, Lightroom and Photos for Mac.

“While Luminar 3 has been groundbreaking in terms of offering an all-in-one management and editing platform for photographers, we understand the need that photographers have to continue to utilize their photo management software,” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “Luminar Flex lets photographers continue to use their management system of choice, while taking advantage of Luminar’s one-of-a-kind editing features.”

Luminar Flex offers users the ability to use their edits as Smart Objects in Photoshop and tie in natively to Lightroom’s plugin system and Photo for Mac’s extensions.

Luminar Flex starts shipping today, April 4, and retails for $59. Users of Luminar 3 and Luminar 2018 will be offered free upgrades to Luminar Flex. To learn more, visit skylum.com.