Skylum has announced details of its Black Friday offerings, beginning November 25, 2020, with savings on LuminarAI and more! Hurry, these deals end December 2, 2020.

Black Friday pre-sale for current customers starts now!

For a limited time, current Luminar and Aurora HDR customers can receive up to $25 off LuminarAI, as well as 80% off checkout add-ons! This offer only lasts until November 25, 2020, so don’t delay!

Black Friday savings on LuminarAI and more

Starting Wednesday, you can receive up to $15 off on LuminarAI. This means you can get one license of LuminarAI for just $69, or two for $84.

By preordering LuminarAI — which is set to be released on December 15, 2020 — you’ll also get access to the exclusive AI Insiders community. Here, you’ll learn tips and tricks and be able to socialize with other members to prepare for launch day.

LuminarAI features some groundbreaking features, such as IrisAI — which allows you to control things like eye color, whiteness, size and more. Or with AtmosphereAI, which lets you add fog, steam and atmospherical effects to your landscape scene.

Current customer savings

Also beginning Wednesday, current owners of Luminar or Aurora HDR can save an additional $5 on their preorder, as well as 80% off checkout add-ons. This includes Aurora HDR, the Photographic Storytelling video course, Power of Nature skies pack and more!

To get started with this loyalty discount, visit skylum.com and when purchasing, click “LuminarAI with loyalty discount” in the lower lefthand corner.