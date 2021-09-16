This morning, Skylum issued a statement that addresses the migration of the catalog from previous Luminar versions to Luminar Neo. As the company has stated in the past, migration will not be available upon launch. However, the team is working on a tool to make this easier:

“What differentiates Luminar Neo from all the programs the Skylum Team has created before is its engine. The software boasts an all-new core designed from scratch for faster image processing and seamless integration of all innovations we plan to add. As a result, the image processing pipeline will be significantly renovated under the hood.

“Since the Skylum Team cares about your comfortable experience with all Skylum legacy products, we will add the feature of migration of the catalog from previous Luminar 4 and LuminarAI versions to Luminar Neo, but not upon release. Because of the updated architecture, it will take some time for the engineers to make the migration process possible. We’ve added it to the roadmap and it will be available in future updates of Luminar Neo.”