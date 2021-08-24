You can perform selective coloring in Premiere Pro. If you want to change the color of an object in your video, simply use the Lumetri Color panel. Select the clip and open the Hue Saturation Curves section of the panel.

You’ll find a number of available curves, but the Hue Versus Hue curve is what you’ll want to use to change a hue range to another hue. Use the eyedropper to select the hue you wish to change. Control points will occur on the curve graph. Adjust the middle point to the hue you want. You can add more control points to narrow, expand or fine tune your selection.

Watch this short tutorial video to see the Hue vs Hue curve used for selective color in Premiere Pro: