This morning, as a part of its updates at Adobe MAX, Adobe released updates for both Premiere Pro and After Effects. Highlights include several new beta features, like Scene Edit Detection and native M1 support in After Effects, along with the new Remix feature in Premiere Pro.

New in After Effects

Following a successful public beta, Multi-Frame Rendering is now available in the release version of After Effects. This offers up to 4x faster performance, accelerating the creative process by taking full advantage of the CPU. Features powered by Adobe Sensei, like Roto Brush 2, are also optimized for Multi-Frame Rendering, offering speed boosts up to 300 times faster.

The After Effects team has also taken a comprehensive look at workflow efficiency. New features like Speculative Preview automatically renders compositions in the background when the system is idle. Composition Profiler highlights the layers and effects in designs that have the biggest impact on processing time, and gives users the option to optimize their projects for faster rendering as they iterate.

For exports, the reimagined Render Queue provides more information about in-progress renders and sends notifications when renders are complete via the Creative Cloud app to the desktop or the user’s phone or smart watch. Motion designers who need to keep working while they export can use Adobe Media Encoder to render compositions in the background. After Effects renders are also accelerated via Adobe Media Encoder.

New features in After Effects beta

Scene Edit Detection

Powered by Adobe Sensei, this automatically identifies edits in a rendered clip and places markers at the cut points, or separates the clips into individual layers. This makes it quicker and easier to reuse part of an edited video clip or apply motion graphics and visual effects to specific clips his feature was first released in Premiere Pro last year and is now in After Effects (Beta).

Native support for M1-powered Macs

Experience improved performance on Apple silicon-based Macs and MacBook Pros, further modernizing the After Effects architecture.

New in Premiere Pro

Updates to Speech to Text in Premiere Pro save editors and creators even more time with improved transcription accuracy for pop culture terminology in 13 supported languages, better formatting for dates and numbers, and a new option to export captions as sidecar files only.

New Simplify Sequence allows users to create a clean copy of the current sequence, by removing gaps, unused tracks, user-designated clips, or effects and more. Simplify Sequence is great for efficiently sharing, exporting, or archiving projects.

With new color management for H.264 and HEVC formats, including 10-bit and HDR media from modern mirrorless cameras and current iPhones, Premiere Pro interprets footage with the correct color space on import and export, Lumetri improvements, such as the Colorized Vectorscope and curve refinements streamline color workflows. 10-bit formats offer more color detail and range for grading in Premiere Pro and hardware acceleration for 10-bit 422 HEVC ensures smooth playback for those formats on Apple silicon Macs and Windows Intel machines.

New features in Premiere Pro beta

Remix

Remix intelligently re-arranges songs so that the music matches the video. Instead of manually applying razor cuts and crossfades, Remix does the work – in seconds. Built on Adobe Sensei AI technology, Remix analyzes the audio patterns and dynamics in songs and uses them to generate new mixes with defined durations. Originally released in Adobe Audition, you can now experience Remix in Premiere Pro (Beta).

Auto Tone

Auto Tone uses a new technology to apply intelligent color corrections in the Lumetri Color panel. Auto Tone adjustments are reflected in the Lumetri sliders so that users can fine-tune the results or simply use Auto Tone to guide their color work as they become familiar with the Lumetri color correction tools. When it is released, Auto Tone will replace the current Auto adjustment button, providing more sophisticated color correction, with better results, with a single click.

Speech to Text on-device

This provides faster transcription performance and allows editors and creators to use Speech to Text without an internet connection. Speech to Text on-device is available as an opt-in with a language pack download that installs with the beta build. For the initial public beta, Speech to Text on-device is available in English only.

Improvements for new Import mode

Guided by user feedback, the Premiere Pro team continues to make improvements to the new import mode currently in public Beta. These include sorting options, marquee selection for choosing media, keyboard navigation, a playhead for scrubbing thumbnails, the ability to copy files on import, and the option to import both clips and whole folders. Users can also specify Bins (folders) to import files into.

The Project name is now located at the top of the Import panel, providing a clear starting point for new projects. Users enter a project name right in the title bar. From there, they can continue in the new Import mode or move straight to Edit mode and assemble assets using the Media Browser.