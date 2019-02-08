Quick Tip: Create your own Actions, Presets & Luminar Looks

Do you find yourself performing the same edits to your images? When that happens, take a moment and create an action, preset or Look to help automate the process. Years ago, before Luminar or Lightroom, I found myself constantly starting each portrait session in Photoshop by duplicating the background image, applying a skin softening technique and added different layers to enhance eyes, lips, and sculpt the subject’s face. Creating an action allowed me to assign a keyboard shortcut to speed up my workflow.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Striking the balance between creativity and efficiency”