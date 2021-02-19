Trying to get noticed on social media is harder than ever, right? Stopping the scroll requires grabbing everyone’s attention. Good news — Adobe Spark is not only a great way to make posts, but also terrific slideshows from videos and photos. It’s quick and simple, and there are loads of templates.

Working with Spark

You can go to spark.adobe.com and login into your FREE Spark account, assuming you have an Adobe Creative Cloud account. If you don’t have an account, you can use Spark too, for $7.99 a month.

Spark is a totally online app, meaning there’s no need to download any software on your computer. Then you need to decide what type of project you wish to work on. Perhaps it’s for an Instagram post or a presentation or Facebook post. We’re going to look at slideshows for now.

You will be asked to name it, but that’s OK you can name it later too. Just give it a working title for now. Next, you will be asked to pick a theme. Or you can start from scratch.

If new, I recommend picking a theme to start with. Once selected, it takes a few moments to populate.

Once set up, you can add to the tiles as suggested, or hit the + and add or your own. You can add video snippets, text or video. On the right-hand side, you can choose the tile design.

Up top you have an option to preview, so you can check out your video at any time. Once finished, you can share and download from here, too.

Also on the far right, at the top, is the layout theme, resize and music. The layout allows you to choose a different layout for your tile. The theme allows for different themes — you can create themes for your brand as well. You can use the Resize option to swap between widescreen and square format, and even add music.

Using your own images

There are a variety of resources available on the list, but for now, I am just going to upload a photo. Click on the + button and select Photo. Then navigate to where your chosen images are kept on your computer, and select it. It will upload and place within your tile.

You can add text to your image, alter the time displayed and even add a voice-over.

Those finishing touches

Once you have added all your images and video, text and set your layout, theme, etc., you can then add some credits, a branded outro and some music. If you revisit the homepage of Spark, you will see some tabs on the left. Click on Brand to create YOUR brand. This lets you create your own unique color, style and logo.

It’s all fairly easy to navigate, and once this is created you can easily add a branded outro to your slideshow and videos.

I made a slideshow for an upcoming workshop. It looks great, doesn’t it?

Oh, by the way, the workshop is a sellout, thanks in part to this cool little video!