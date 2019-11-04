This morning at Adobe MAX, Adobe announced its new version of Premiere Rush, which brings in some great social sharing features. The mobile-friendly Premiere Rush app — available for desktop and mobile devices — lets videographers and bloggers edit video on-the-go with simple, easy-to-use tools to give them professional-looking results.

And now, it’s easier to share that work. Premiere Rush integrates with TikTok, the latest social video sharing network that’s geared toward highlighting mobile video.

While Premiere Rush already integrates into Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, as of today it is the one of the first third-party apps to integrate directly into TikTok. By teaming up with Premiere Rush, you can easily perform tasks like changing the aspect ratio from horizontal to vertical, adding transitions, color filters and more.

This announcement coincides with TikTok’s announcement that it is opening up its platform to developers. In addition to Premiere Rush, TikTok can now integrate directly with Fuse.it, Medal, Momento GIF Maker, PicsArt and Plotaverse.

With Plotaverse, you can easily animate any still image. This breathes new life into your still photographs like never before, and combines perfectly with video. And it works great no matter how you format your video — portrait, landscape or square.

Plotaverse works on mobile as well as desktop, just like Premiere Rush. By combining both softwares, you can import your Plotaverse images into Premiere Rush, add things like titles and captions, and then publish directly to TikTok. To learn more, visit plotaverse.com.

For complete coverage from Adobe MAX, stay tuned to photofocus.com.