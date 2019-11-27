To go along with Perfectly Clear’s huge discount on its software, we’ve put together a Power Up package, complete with Looks and presets for you to get started with. Originally $179, you can grab this Black Friday special for just $49!
Perfectly Clear is great for fixing problems as well as stylizing images. These Looks and presets can help bring your images to life! Here’s what’s included:
155 LUTs for color grading:
- Global Color Looks (just released)
- Street Photography Looks (just released)
- Teal Orange Looks (just released)
- Wandering Traveler Looks
- B&W Conversion Looks
- B&W Filmstocks Looks
- Film Grades Looks
- Light Looks
- Retro Looks
- Seasons Looks
- Split Tone Looks by Vanelli
- Style Looks
- Vintage Love Looks by Vanelli
- Winter Looks
76 presets for quick adjustments:
- Pros Toolbox
- Split Tones by Vanelli
- Wandering Traveler
- Vintage Love by Vanelli
- Food Presets by Joe Glyda
- Solar Eclopse
- Winter Wonderland
- Cocktails Presets by Joe Glyda
- Fireworks Presets