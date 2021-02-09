This morning, Adobe released updates to Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco. The updates add the Invite to Edit functionality, letting asynchronous editing among collaborators on all devices when using cloud documents.

Like standard documents, users will able to see a document history, notating all of the changes to a document made by all users.

Also added to Photoshop was the ability to sync presets, including brushes, swatches, gradients, patterns, styles and shapes. Preset Sync is available for Mac and Windows today, with the feature coming to the iPad version soon. The folder structure, grouping and order of your presets will be retained across devices.

For more on this update, visit the Adobe Blog.