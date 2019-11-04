After initially announcing it at Adobe MAX 2019, Adobe has officially released version 1.0 of Photoshop on the iPad.

Built using the same code base as Photoshop on the desktop, users can open and edit PSDs without worrying about conversions, compressions, imports or exports. The app supports large files and many layers, just like Photoshop on the desktop.

The first version is focused on compositing, basic retouching and masking — common tasks and workflows that Photoshop users use. Future updates will include more capabilities and workflows — including improvements to brushes, masks, refining edges and more — all oriented for a touch-first workspace.

All of the work in Photoshop on the iPad is saved to the cloud that Adobe is calling Cloud Documents. Cloud Documents are PSDs which are saved automatically and available to edit everywhere Photoshop is. Currently Photoshop on the iPad allows exports in PNG, JPEG, PSD and TIFF formats.

Photoshop for iPad is available to all Creative Cloud customers who have a subscription to Photoshop. Existing Photoshop subscribers can download the app from the iOS App Store.

Check out Adobe’s site for a complete FAQ page on Photoshop on the iPad.

Adobe also announced that Illustrator will come to the iPad in 2020.

Cloud Documents

As a part of its Photoshop on the iPad release, Adobe has announced Cloud Documents, a new service that stores your documents so you can access them anywhere. In addition to working with Photoshop, Cloud Documents is built-in to Adobe Fresco and Adobe Aero.

Photoshop documents will have a new extension when uploaded to the cloud — PSDC. It retains all the same characteristics and capabilities as a regular, offline PSD.

Edits are saved seamlessly with Auto Save, ensuring you’re using the most up-to-date version no matter what device you use. Cloud Documents are a part of your Creative Cloud subscription, and count toward your storage allocation.

Check out Adobe’s site for a complete FAQ page on Cloud Documents.

For complete coverage from Adobe MAX, stay tuned to photofocus.com.