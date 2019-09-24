(Editor’s Note: Photofocus is proud to welcome Serge Ramelli to Photofocus. Be sure to check out his free master class and bonus toolkit.)

In this video I will show the main blending modes I have been using over the years:

  • Multiply: Sky replacement
  • Screen: Light rays
  • Overlay: Dodge and Burn
  • Softlight: Dodge and Burn
  • Lighter Color: Transform all the colors

