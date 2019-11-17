Don’t miss this free event on Monday, November 18

Join us on November 18th for the official launch of Luminar 4. Skylum is hosting a day of learning and inspiration to help you get the most from your new tools. A bunch of the team from Photofocus will be there too!

WHO: Everyone who loves photography and is excited about the Luminar 4 launch.

WHAT: A daylong webinar streaming with expert photographers and Skylum team members.

WHERE: Streaming on the Skylum Facebook page.

WHEN: The fun starts November 18, at Noon Eastern European time – EET (5 am Eastern US Time – EST) and runs for the rest of the day.

WHY: Because the new tools in Luminar 4 are amazing and you’ll want to master them

Video Link

You can watch the video on Facebook

You can now pre-order Luminar 4 at a discounted price and get a 1-year SmugMug subscription ($180 value) and Inspiration Looks for FREE on November 18. PLUS, buy through this special offer and get a Full Bundle of bonus items – ONLY from Photofocus!