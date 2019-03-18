Photo Mechanic details version 6 and 6+, announces catalog feature

The team of developers at Photo Mechanic have two big software announcements for 2019. First, Camera Bits (Photo Mechanic’s parent company) is releasing a new version of their excellent browsing software in March 2019. Second, they are releasing their long-awaited image catalog functionality in April of 2019.
I can’t tell you how excited I am about this software announcement. I’ve known for years that Photo Mechanic was working on a catalog feature, but due to the technical difficulty of creating a photo cataloging tool that is also fast, it has been … delayed.
WPPI 2019 Interview
At this year’s WPPI event in Las Vegas, I talked to Camera Bits’ development and marketing teams to see if they had made any progress on a catalog tool. To my surprise, they said “yes, but it isn’t really public information yet.” So instead, I asked if they’d be willing to share some of the new features in the soon-to-be-released Photo Mechanic version 6. Toward the end of my interview on version 6, I asked them if they’d consider tipping their hat toward the upcoming announcement the catalog software (version 6+), and their answer was yes!
Most photographers use Lightroom for their catalog tool, myself included. It is a great tool, but power users often find Lightroom to be a bit slow. Photo Mechanic version 5 is a browsing-only tool and is the fastest piece of software I have ever used. Seriously, it is blazing fast. I use Photo Mechanic when I need to quickly find a photo, quickly export images, quickly keyword or anything else where I need ultimate speed.
For me, the only downside with Photo Mechanic is that it doesn’t catalog information or store it in a database as Lightroom does.
The announcement of Photo Mechanic version 6+ changes everything. I will be among the first to participate in the public beta and I hope the software is stable, fast and useful. Camera Bits has been working on this software for a long, long time, so I’m betting on them to knock it out of the park.
Check out the official announcement of Photo Mechanic’s catalog feature at the 3:42 mark in the video below.
Video interview and version 6+ announcement
Photo Mechanic version 6
- Full release on March 25, 2019
- 64-bit
- 2x – 3x faster
- Ingest from selection feature
- Updated streamlined user interface
Photo Mechanic version 6+
- Catalog feature
- Public Beta in April 2019
To learn more about Photo Mechanic, visit the Camera Bits website.
