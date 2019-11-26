Wondering what to get the photographer on your list who has “everything?” Take a look at the Photofocus Holiday Shopping Guide for gift ideas and links. Prices start at under $25.

EyeQ (formerly Athentech) has released an updated version of its photo processing suite Perfectly Clear Complete now in version 3.9.

What’s new

iAuto 2019

EyeQ’s “real intelligence” system analyzes each photo to make the colors brighter than ever before. Best of all, it’s automatic! All you have to do is, well, not a thing, nothing.

Preset groupings

Perfect Clear Essentials — these 1 touch presets are perfect for all scenes you photograph. “The Outdoors” is for landscapes, “Beautify/Beautify+” for portraits and of course, our original iAuto preset is here renamed “iAuto Classic.”

Perfect Lifestyle — these presets are for events like the upcoming holidays, parties and vacations.

Perfect Portraiture — this is a combo of Perfect Eyes and Perfect Skin groups in the previous version

The Great Outdoors — Sky and Foliage Enhancement along with Magic Hour and more to make photos made outside the best ever

Perfect Exposure — new in this version is Soft Color

Interface improvements

Perfectly Clear Complete’s new Visual Dropdowns makes it totally easy to see and refine corrections