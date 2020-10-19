If you haven’t already heard about Excire Foto, be ready to be amazed by this clever software. Here are three reasons to love Excire Foto, which you can get as a part of 5DayDeal!

Reason 1: It’s stupid simple

Not many photography software applications are a breeze to use at first. Good news for all of us (aka non-geek photographers) — Excire Foto is VERY intuitive and user friendly. You’ll know what I mean when you’ll launch it for the first time; everything is self-explanatory.

The software finds pictures by keywords, face recognition, people and even similar photos. It’s smart by itself … so you (and I) don’t need to be!

Reason 2: Big time saver

Searches are VERY FAST. Forget the time you had to go through half a thousand folders to find THE picture you were looking for (God knows I’ve done it too many times … ).

Once your photos are all imported, all that’s left to do is to launch a search. Excire Foto will automatically look and find everything relevant. It even works when the previously imported folders of your external hard drive(s) are not connected to the computer!

Reason 3: It’s cheap!

The third reason to love Excire Foto is that nowadays, software are often offered through monthly subscriptions. This one is a one-time purchase app. No strings attached, no recurring bills — it’s all just $59.

But wait, there’s something more…

If you invest an extra $30 for the 5DayDeal, you’ll get the complete Excire Foto software *PLUS* a ton of educational content: Videos, tutorials, classes, workshops, bundles, ebooks, photography and editing tips and so many more bonuses. All of it is worth over $2700!