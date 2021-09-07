This morning, ON1 announced the next major upgrade to ON1 Photo RAW. Version 2022 includes new Sky Swap AI for replacing dull skies, full integration of ON1’s NoNoise AI, the ability to host Photoshop plugins, new creative features and more.

“We’ve been busy this past year integrating our new AI-based technologies into this version. The Sky Swap AI goes beyond what you can do with some of these other applications. The mask is editable, with any of our powerful masking tools, and can easily be used to apply effects filters or local adjustments to existing skies. It’s not only for those looking to replace skies,” said Dan Harlacher, VP of Product.

“The full integration of ON1 NoNoise AI into the Photo RAW workflow, a new time-lapse creation tool, the Photoshop plugin host capability and the remastering of the export workflow are huge features our customers will absolutely love,” adds Craig Keudell, ON1 President.

New features offering powerful flexibility

Sky Swap AI

Sky Swap AI Automatically detects the sky in photos and creates a mask. Select from one of the over 100 included skies or import your own. You have complete control over the mask used to blend the sky and can use the masking tools you are already familiar with to adjust it as needed. You can adjust the sky to blend better with your foreground, even blur the sky to simulate a long exposure.

Not only does it replace the sky, but it will adjust the foreground lighting and color and add a reflection of the sky to water found in the foreground. You can even copy and paste to other layers for ultimate control.

Time-Lapse tool

The new time-lapse creation dialog can quickly create time-lapse videos from still photo sequences. You can preview your results right in the dialog and create quick proof versions or high-quality final results. It detects when the camera is bumped and can filter out misaligned frames. It also detects changes in exposure and can even them out automatically, making day to night videos possible. Finally, you can increase or decrease the speed to stretch out short sequences into longer, smooth videos.

NoNoise AI

ON1’s AI-based noise removal tool is now built into the core raw processing in ON1 Photo RAW. You can use it on the fly and non-destructively, just like any other raw processing adjustment—no need to create intermediate DNG or TIFF files.

Access to Photoshop plugins

You can now run plugins made for Adobe Photoshop right inside ON1 Photo RAW. If you have been collecting plugins for years, now you can access them and what makes them unique right inside the app where you do the rest of your work, no need to launch or subscribe to Photoshop.

Retooled Export

ON1 has completely rebuilt Export from the ground up. First, presets are more powerful. You can run them right from the file menu, and you can run more than one simultaneously. There are more options for everything. In File Type, you can now create DNGs or export copies of the original. The file renaming is infinitely flexible, as is the creation of destinations. You can now use multiple watermarks at the same time and use text or graphics for them. Resizing is more powerful and flexible than ever. And finally, you have control over what metadata is written to exported files.

Line Mask tool

Similar to a polygonal lasso or pen tool, it can quickly create masks using straight lines. You can now curve the lines, add and remove points, or change the feather and opacity of the shapes you create anytime, even after creation. They are entirely non-destructive and work hand-in-hand with the other powerful masking tools in ON1 Photo RAW.

Backup and Restore

Prepare for the worst and recover easily with the backup and restore features. They back up all your work, settings, albums, presets, and extras. You can use the restore feature to recover from a disaster on your computer or migrate everything to a new computer.

Favorites in Browse

A new Favorites pane in Browse helps you access frequently used folders easier. Drag and drop a folder you often access to the Favorites pane to create a shortcut to it. You can navigate through the favorites subfolder quickly in the Favorites pane without having to worry about all the folders above it.

Customizable thumbnails

Now, you have great flexibility over the appearance of the thumbnails in Browse. You can control what is displayed on them, how big the labels are and when they appear. You can choose between light or dark themes and also between regular or square thumbnails.

Gestures

Zooming, panning, and changing photos is more natural with a smooth, animated experience, with full gesture support on macOS trackpads and Windows touch-screen devices.

Apple Silicon native

ON1 Photo RAW now runs natively on Apple Silicon-based macOS computers.

More new features planned

In the coming months, ON1 plans to release a significant update, free for all owners of Photo RAW 2022. Included in this update will be a new integrated AI-powered ON1 Resize, a Liquify tool, much improved searching and filtering capabilities, content-aware cropping and filling, and enhancements to ON1 Photo RAW for mobile.

The new Resize tool coming in a future update to ON1 Photo RAW 2022.

ON1 Photo RAW 2022 will be available at the end of September 2022 for $99.99. Owners of any previous version of ON1 products can receive upgrade pricing for $7.99. ON1 Photo RAW subscribers will automatically receive the new ON1 Photo RAW 2022.