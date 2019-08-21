ON1 announces ON1 Photo RAW 2020 and three new products

Today, ON1 has announced the next upgrade to its professional-grade photo organizer and RAW processor, ON1 Photo RAW 2020. Additionally, the company has also announced three brand-new products — ON1 Video, ON1 Photo Mobile and the ON1 Sync Service.

ON1 Photo RAW 2020

Available this fall, ON1 Photo RAW will include several new AI features such as AI Match, AI Auto as well as four filters in Effects (Weather, Sun Flare, Color Balance, Channel Mixer). The latest release will also include custom camera profiles with X-Rite, SmugMug integration, improved noise reduction, a map view, a print module and significant speed and performance improvements.

The entire preset library will also be updated, including several new looks and styles.

ON1 Photo RAW will be available in a public beta in mid-September 2019. Details and pricing will be released at a later date.

ON1 Photo Mobile and ON1 Sync

The all-new ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 will allow iOS and Android users to capture RAW photos on their smartphones using pro-level controls. Photo editing tools for color and tone, enhancing shadows, removing distractions and adding vignettes will also be available.

An optional add-on, ON1 Sync, will allow users to wirelessly send RAW photos from ON1 Photo Mobile to ON1 Photo RAW on desktop and laptop computers. Non-destructive edits will remain intact. You will also be able to push edits from ON1 Photo RAW back to ON1 Photo Mobile.

ON1 Sync will also enable viewing and editing of photos on all devices without requiring cloud storage. The service will sync albums, presets and more between devices.

ON1 Video

Finally, ON1 has announced ON1 Video 2020, a new video editing app designed for photographers. ON1 Video will take complex video terminology and present it in a way for photographers to easily understand. It will be a simple yet robust video editing that removes the learning curve of other video editors.

Features include tools for trimming, enhancing, adding audio tracks, grading and sharing video clips using solutions typically found in photo editing software. Additional features will include the ability to create time-lapse videos, slideshows, high-quality still-frame captures and seamless integration with ON1 Photo RAW. A public beta will be available in mid-November, with the final release set for early 2020.

To learn more about the announcements from ON1, visit on1.com.