Overnight, DxO unveiled the latest update to the Nik Collection, version 2.5. This update features new film types as well as complete compatibility with Affinity Photo 1.8.

New film types

Featuring five new classic films to Color Efex Pro 4, the program that lets users stylize their images to give a unique feel and appearance. The new film types are:

Agfa Precisa CT 100

Fujifilm FP-100C

Instax

Fujichrome Provia 400X

Lomography Redscale 100

Each film was carefully selected for its chromatic intensity and fine grain. The reversal film Agfa Precisa CT 100 was picked for its iconic neutral effect and deep blues, making it perfect for landscape photography. The instant film Fujifilm FP-100C was selected for its ability to accurately reproduce colors and its rich tonal gradations, which is ideal for any situation involving bright light.

The playful instant film Fujifilm Instax offers a color balance and tonal range that is superior to Polaroid films, resulting in detailed and precise photos. The reversal film Fujichrome Provia 400X was chosen for its excellent granularity and contrast, radiant colors and even gray balance, making it ideal for landscape, nature and portrait photography. Finally, the exotic Lomography Redscale 100 was chosen for its warm colors.

Affinity Photo compatibility

Nik Collection 2.5 was optimized to be fully compatible with Affinity Photo 1.8. The graphics editor pairs well with Adobe Photoshop and offers a powerful RAW processing workflow.

“Full compatibility between Affinity Photo and Nik Collection by DxO is one of features our customers ask for the most,” says Ashley Hewson, managing director at Serif, the maker of Affinity Photo. “By combining the versatility of Affinity Photo with the in-depth features available in Nik Collection 2, we are proud to offer photographers new creative possibilities to help them produce exceptional results.”

Nik Collection 2.5 is available for download on the DxO website for $149, or $79 for existing Nik Collection 2018 users. Users who already own Nik Collection 2 can upgrade for free.