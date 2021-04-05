Spring is coming. The weather is warming. We are more likely to go outside. And as a bonus, this means that Milky Way season is here!

Are you interested in photographing the night sky, peering through a telescope, or laying on a blanket and gazing at the heavens? Sky Guide makes it effortless to find various stars, planets, constellations, and the Milky Way.

Sky Guide can help you locate the North Star when you are in the Northern Hemisphere.

What is Sky Guide?

It’s a star and constellation guide app on iOS or Android phones. This automatically aligns itself when you hold your device up to the sky. While there are many of these apps, I find Sky Guide very easy to use and intuitive.

What features does it have?

Search

You may search for various celestial objects, including constellations, stars, anything in the solar system, comets, satellites, and much more. Siri Shortcuts allows you to use Siri to help identify some of the brightest objects in the sky from the home screen.

Location

This is self-explanatory. However, I must say what a pleasure it is to be able to view the night sky from other locations. This is great for those who are curious or for planning trips to other parts of the world.

Featured

Sky Guide gives you various articles. Whether you wish to learn more about Mars Perseverance, recent discoveries, exoplanets or what’s going on this month, these articles can satiate your curiosity.

Calendar

This feature provides additional information about general information. When you press on each section, it provides additional information such as set and rise times, weather, satellite passes, regions that have dark skies near you, and more.

Price

I got it for free. It is currently selling at the Mac App Store for $2.99. Sometimes Apple gives discounts or free promotional codes. But really, it’s less than the price of a coffee at Starbucks.

Why is it good?

As I mentioned before, it’s very easy to use and intuitive. It has a lot of features, but the presentation allows you to discover things rather than overwhelming you. The layout is clean and easy to use. This is particularly important if you are using it at night and want to find something quickly.