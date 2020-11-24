Excire has just kicked off some awesome specials just in time for Black Friday. Utilizing artificial intelligence technologies, Excire scans your photos and then automatically keywords them, letting you search by subject and color … but it also lets you search by facial attributes like a smile or by similarity.

If you’ve ever needed to find those long-lost photos from years ago, or look for photographs of the same person, Excire does exactly that.

Get $30 off the Excire bundle

You can get started right away with the Excire bundle, for just $59. This bundle comes with both the Excire Foto standalone app, as well as the Excire Search 2 plugin for Lightroom Classic.

Unlike other tools, your photos are scanned locally and remain on your local machine. They aren’t sent up to the cloud.

Excire Foto lets you search through photos stored on your computer or hard drives with ease, with a super-fast import process that lets you start working in minutes.

Get $20 off Excire Search 2

If you utilize a single catalog in Lightroom Classic to manage and edit your photos, Excire Search 2 is perfect to help you find your images. Completely integrated into the Lightroom Classic interface, Excire search 2 gives you an easy way to search through your catalog, with all the same search tools as Excire Foto.