This morning, Skylum announced its next-generation photo editor — LuminarAI. Unlike traditional photo editors that focus on process, LuminarAI focuses on getting you to the finish line.

Built from the ground up, LuminarAI includes several unique tools powered by artificial intelligence. It’s designed so photographers of any skillset — as well as bloggers, educators, business owners, marketers and more — can easily create great, expressive images.

“LuminarAI will bring an entirely new, non-conventional approach to the world of photo editing, focusing on the results instead of the process,” said Dima Sytnik, CPO of Skylum. “We’ve designed LuminarA​I ​from the ground up to change how people interact with their images. We’re really excited to see what Luminar​AI​ can do for creatives everywhere.”

AI-centric tools to ease your editing process

Whether you’re editing a portrait or a landscape, LuminarAI has some fantastic tools that we’re excited to try out.

On the portrait side, tools like BodyAI and FaceAI help to gently sculpt and refine a portrait. Eyes can come to life with IrisAI, and blemishes and imperfections can be removed with SkinAI.

Landscape photography gets some love too, with AtmosphereAI adding depth and detail to your scenes. It lets you generate fog and mist into your photographs. SkyAI and Sky Enhancer is there too, to transform the skies in your photographs. Golden Hour can bring warmth to your photos, where Sunrays can create a realistic sunny scene.

And for all photos, tools like AccentAI, StructureAI and CompositionAI help you to fix exposure, color, detail and crop.

Templates to get you moving

When you open a photo in LuminarAI, you’ll have the option to choose from several pre-made templates, designed by professional photographers. These are recommended to you based on the contents of your image, and help to speed up the editing process.

Templates can be applied and refined through the Edit panel, giving you complete control over your finished output. You can save your own templates, too.

Pricing and availability

For a limited time, Skylum is offering early bird pricing of $69 for new users. Those who already have copies of Luminar or Aurora HDR can get a $10 loyalty discount, too.

As an early bird you also gain access to the LuminarAI Insiders community, where the company will share tips and tricks to get you ready for the big launch. You’ll also get to let your feedback be known, and talk with Skylum representatives and other users. Finally, you also get LuminarAI before anyone else.

LuminarAI will be released this holiday season as a standalone application and a plug-in for Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Photos for Mac. It will be available for both Mac and Windows.