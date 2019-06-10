Luminar sees speed boosts, improved navigation in latest update

This morning, Skylum introduced Luminar 3.1.1, its latest update to its photo editing and management software. Included in this version is navigation, speed and usability enhancements for both Mac and Windows versions.

Luminar is Skylum’s full-packaged photo editing and management software, and includes a fully-functional library that helps you organize your photos. Skylum also offers Luminar Flex a plugin that integrates with applications like Photoshop and Lightroom Classic, allowing users to take advantage of the Luminar editing tools without changing your management workflow.

Speed improvements

Mac and Windows versions see an improved launch time when opening Luminar. Even if you have thousands of images in your Luminar library, you can get to work quicker than ever before.

Mac users will also see a speed boost to the album creation process. You can now create albums more quickly, even if you have a large number of photographs.

Navigation and other enhancements

Mac and Windows users now have the ability to locate photos easier. If you have a photo you’re trying to find in a specific folder, just right-click on the photo and select Go to > Folder in Library, and you’ll be taken to the folder that contains that photo. This is great for finding images similar to that of you’re working on.

Windows users can take it a step further, finding all photos by the same date. To do this, right-click and select Go to > Images from the same date.

Finally, Mac users also gain the ability to change the language separate than the language that is set in their system settings. Go to Luminar 3 > Language in the top menu bar, and select one of the several languages from the list.

How to update

To get started and update your version of Luminar to 3.1.1, choose Luminar 3 in the top menu bar, and click Check for updates. Windows users can select Help > Check for updates on the top toolbar.

Don’t have Luminar or Luminar Flex yet? Click on our links below and use the promo code PHOTOFOCUS to save $10 off the purchase price.