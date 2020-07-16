This morning, Skylum announced the latest update for Luminar, version 4.3, now available for download. This latest update brings the ability to search through your photo library, improvements to the Looks browsing experience, 500px integration, a new crop interface and several performance improvements.
There are also improvements to AI Augmented Sky, plus a new space shuttle object.
Photo search
The new Search tool lets photographers find images in their library by name, folder, date or extension. The search function will also be added to Luminar 3 in the program’s next update.
500px integration
Photographers can easily share their photos with other creatives across the world on the 500px photo sharing platform.
Workflow improvements
Photographers can now preview Looks in an instant, just by hovering over them. This lets users browse through different Looks more quickly and easily.
Crop & Rotate have also seen big updates in Luminar 4.3, and have been moved to the right panel underneath Lens & Geometry. Windows users should also see a significant performance boost when cropping.
Additionally, the masking tool is now easier to use, as masked areas are visible mid-process thanks to a transparent red mask.
Stability and performance improvements
With the 4.3 update, RAW files open faster than ever. Luminar’s tools also use less of the computer’s memory, resulting in quicker and more responsive sliders. Those using older machines should also see speed boosts across the program.
Sky management and improvements
In the AI Sky Replacement and AI Augmented Sky tools, photographers can now easily access a custom folder of locally stored skies and sky objects. You can now easily copy and paste multiple skies in the sky folder in just a few clicks.
AI Augmented Sky has also seen improvements, allowing for photographers to flip and quickly position objects. A new space shuttle object has also been added to select from, and additional objects can be purchased through the Luminar marketplace.
Camera and localization support
Luminar 4.3 also brings support for several recently released cameras:
- Canon: EOS-1D X Mark III (uncompressed only)
- Fuji: X100V, X-T200, X-T4
- Leica: SL2
- Nikon: Coolpix P950, D780, Z50
- Olympus: OM-D E-M1 Mark III, E-PL10
- Panasonic: DC-S1H
- Sony: a9 Mark II
Improvements to translations have also been made for all supported languages.