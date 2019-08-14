Share this post with your friends:
Luminar 3.1.3 released with Lost Edits album and performance enhancements

This morning, Skylum released Luminar 3.1.3, the latest update to their flagship photo management and editing software. Included in this update are several enhancements, including a new Lost Edits album.

Lost Edits album

If you’re having trouble finding your edits, because an image was renamed or moved to another folder, check the Lost Edits album. Your edited images should be there for you to find.

Cross-platform hot keys

Keyboard shortcuts are now global with Mac and Windows platforms.

Faster importing from SSD

Adding images from an SSD to your Library is now much faster, whether it be a couple of shots or thousands.

Other updates

Additionally, Luminar 3.1.3 includes the following updates:

  • Fixed issues with opening RAW files on macOS 10.11
  • Fixed issues that caused crashes
  • Improved the scroll speed in Gallery and Stripe

Users can update to the latest version by going to Luminar 3 > Check for Updates (Mac) or Help > Check for Updates (Windows).

