Love is in the air with Skylum’s Valentine’s Day deals!

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, now is the perfect time to think about that special photographer in your life! From now through February 18, Skylum is offering Valentine’s Day deals on Luminar 3 and Aurora HDR.

Customers can get Luminar 3 for $49 (normally $69), or the Luminar 3 + Aurora HDR Bundle for just $119 (normally $168).

Luminar allows you to enjoy your photos on a whole new scale. A powerful yet easy-to-understand interface makes it easy to get started editing and organizing your photos.

Hurry, this deal ends February 18, 2019!

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
