Live Webinar: Expanded dynamic range photography

VP of Product Management for Skylum Software, Rich Harrington unlocks secrets for creating truly astounding results using Aurora HDR as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom.
Join the webinar Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. PDT
Register now for the information-packed webinar.
Aurora HDR: Hows and whys of extended dynamic range
Rich takes participants in this webinar beyond shoving sliders and explores the hows and whys of Aurora HDR for improving photographs and extending the dynamic range of individual images or on HDR brackets.
Topics
- Dynamic Range explained
- How Aurora runs as a Plugin within Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom
- Built-In Methods within Aurora
- How Aurora pushes High Dynamic Range further
More info
Skylum’s Senior Education Manager presents a tour of information and resources for learning more about using Aurora and making wonderfully improved photographs.
Save on Aurora HDR 2019
Get a great price on Aurora HDR 2019 and Luminar 3.
