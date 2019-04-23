Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Join our webinar

Live Webinar: Expanded dynamic range photography

0

VP of Product Management for Skylum Software, Rich Harrington unlocks secrets for creating truly astounding results using Aurora HDR as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Join the webinar Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. PDT

Register now for the information-packed webinar.

Aurora HDR: Hows and whys of extended dynamic range

Rich takes participants in this webinar beyond shoving sliders and explores the hows and whys of Aurora HDR for improving photographs and extending the dynamic range of individual images or on HDR brackets.

Topics

  • Dynamic Range explained
  • How Aurora runs as a Plugin within Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom
  • Built-In Methods within Aurora
  • How Aurora pushes High Dynamic Range further

More info

Skylum’s Senior Education Manager presents a tour of information and resources for learning more about using Aurora and making wonderfully improved photographs.

Save on Aurora HDR 2019

Get a great price on Aurora HDR 2019 and Luminar 3.

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts