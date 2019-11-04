This morning, Adobe has announced the latest updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, as a part of its annual Adobe MAX Conference. Lightroom sees such updates as GPU acceleration, advanced export options, Panorama Fill Edges and more. Lightroom Classic and Camera Raw see Panorama Fill Edges, multi-batch export and the ability to export presets.

Lightroom for Desktop

Adobe’s Lightroom for Desktop application — the cloud-based software previously known as Lightroom CC — saw a big chunk of updates. Included are some features brought over from the mobile version, as well as some additional productivity enhancements for a smoother, more professional workflow.

Guided tutorials and interactive edits

First made available on Android, ChromeOS and iOS, guided tutorials and interactive edits give users two ways to learn how to edit photos, and get inspired by professional photographers. To get started, tap on the Home icon on the left side of the Lightroom interface. There you’ll find filters and other ways to find interesting content, which is updated daily.

Advanced export

Lightroom users now have more control over their export settings. In addition to being able to export as the original format and as JPEG, you can now export as a TIFF file.

Additional options have also been added to all formats, including resolution, compression, metadata, file naming, output sharpening and color space. This brings the Lightroom export dialog much closer to Lightroom Classic’s, though it is still missing some options, like watermarking and custom quality levels (quality is limited to 10-percentage increments).

GPU acceleration

Like its older brother Lightroom Classic, Lightroom for Windows and Mac now has support for GPU accelerated editing. This provides a faster and smoother experience, especially for those machines with larger resolution, 4K and 5K monitors, as well as machines with more powerful GPUs.

Panorama Fill Edges, powered by Content-Aware Fill

In addition to the Boundary Warp and Auto Crop tools already available in the Panorama Merge dialog, a new option called Fill Edges can now be selected. This fills in the edges of a panorama automatically using Content-Aware Fill technology.

Printing through White House Custom Color

There’s a new connector within Lightroom, making it easier than ever to order professional-quality prints. This allows you to send images directly from Lightroom to White House Custom Color (WHCC).

Migrate from Photoshop Elements

If you’re looking to switch to Lightroom from Photoshop Elements, look no further. The new migrator helps you move your original and edited images, along with organizational metadata like star ratings, flags and keywords, directly into Lightroom.

Lightroom for Mobile

Lightroom for Mobile’s updates catch it up to Lightroom for Desktop, adding features like advanced export and contextual help.

Advanced export – Android and ChromeOS

Like its desktop cousin, mobile users now have more control over their export settings. You can now export as a TIFF file, and adjust settings like resolution, compression, metadata, file naming, output sharpening and color space. Additionally, mobile users have the option to include a watermark.

Contextual help – Android, ChromeOS and iOS

After being added to Lightroom for Desktop in May 2019, contextual help can now be accessed on mobile devices. Tap the ? icon at the top of the screen to bring up a new help menu that lets you search for information about editing controls.

Batch editing – iOS

After being added to Android and ChromeOS in August 2019, the feature comes to iOS devices. Enter select mode by long-tapping on a photo in the grid, or by tapping on the three-dot menu at the top-right of the grid and choose Select. You can copy the set of edits from a single photo and select a series of photos to apply them to.

Lightroom Classic

Lightroom Classic also gains the new Panorama Fill Edges feature, as well as some professional features to make workflows smoother and quicker.

Panorama Fill Edges

Like its cloud-based cousin, Lightroom Classic (and Camera Raw) see the Panorama Fill Edges feature added, allowing users to fill in empty areas of a merged panorama.

Multi-Batch Export

Geared toward professional photographers, users can now export the same series of photos for different purposes. Setup one preset for your online portfolio, another for print and a third for the client.

To get started, open the Export dialog by navigating to File > Export and select the different presets that you’d like to export your photos with. Then give each preset a location to export to, and you can start exporting everything at once.

Export presets and preset groups

You can now easily export your Develop presets, making it easier to share your presets with friends and fellow photographers.

For complete coverage from Adobe MAX, stay tuned to photofocus.com.