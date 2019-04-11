Lightroom Classic CC: How do I whiten teeth?

If you have a picture of somebody who drinks a lot of coffee or smokes cigarettes, or just as they age, you might notice that the teeth take on a slight discoloration. It’s possible in Lightroom to use its Brush engine to target the area and give them a better smile.
How do I whiten teeth? from Lightroom Classic CC: Tips and Quick Fixes by Richard Harrington
