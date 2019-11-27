Anyone that has used Lightroom knows there are a ton of secret handshakes in tips in there. It’s impossible to cover them in one video, and honestly… I still learn new ones all of the time. While we can’t cover them all, I’ll give you a look at five (well, seven actually) quick tips that the Alt/Option key helps you get to.

New choices with the Alt/Option keys

Also, the Alt/Option key is often referred to as the “Make Different” key. You’d be amazed at how many tools that Alt/Option will change or give you different settings for. Once you learn a few of the tips and tricks you’ll even see those same shortcuts work similarly in various programs too.

“No Light? No Problem!” is Matt Kloskowski’s best-selling photo editing course of all time! Matt shows you truly creative techniques to go from where the light wasn’t quite what you had hoped the photo would be. “No Light? No Problem!” dives into the “why” behind Matt’s editing. He explains an overview of the photo, where the problems are, and what tools he uses to fix them along the way, he shares why he chose those tools.

Celebrate our 21st birthday!

Three years after the official birth of the Internet, Photofocus began providing the best free photographic education on the web. After 21 years that commitment continues. We are celebrating our birthday with a great prize giveaway every month during our birthday year and a grand prize to top it all off.

You can win the camera of your choice — a $3000 value. Join in the fun and enter today!