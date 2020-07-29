Luminar needs administrator rights to install or remove its Photoshop or Lightroom Classic plugin. For Windows users this is simple. Just follow these steps to install Luminar as a Photoshop plugin.

This solution has helped to fix the issue in most cases:

Make sure Photoshop is closed Right-click the Luminar 4 icon and select Run As Administrator Click File > Install Plugins Click Uninstall next to Photoshop Reboot your PC Right-click the Luminar 4 icon and select Run As Administrator Click File > Install Plugins Click Install next to Photoshop

Launch Photoshop, open an image and test out the powerful features of Luminar.