Luminar needs administrator rights to install or remove its Photoshop or Lightroom Classic plugin. For Windows users this is simple. Just follow these steps to install Luminar as a Photoshop plugin.

This solution has helped to fix the issue in most cases:

  1. Make sure Photoshop is closed
  2. Right-click the Luminar 4 icon and select Run As Administrator
  3. Click File > Install Plugins
  4. Click Uninstall next to Photoshop
  5. Reboot your PC
  6. Right-click the Luminar 4 icon and select Run As Administrator
  7. Click File > Install Plugins
  8. Click Install next to Photoshop

Launch Photoshop, open an image and test out the powerful features of Luminar.