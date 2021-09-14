Did you know that your iPhone, using iOS 15, creates videos for you? This feature can be found in your Photos app. And you can tweak the ready-made videos more to your liking by telling it to “lessen a subject” within Memories.

I created the video below with just a few taps. Let’s walk through how to do this together.

We’re covering the upcoming iOS 15 all this week; click here to read more about what to expect!

Lessening a subject within Memories

Launching the Photos app.

1. Open Photos on your iPhone

2. Tap on the For You tab at the bottom. This will produce the Memories section. In the Memories section, you may play the videos if you would like. If you don’t see what you are looking for, simply press See All in the upper right corner as shown above.

Accessing Feature Less in the Memories section of the Photos app.

3. After you have selected the video that you wish to change, tap the circle with the three dots in the upper right hand corner.

4. Tap on Feature Less.

5. Select what category you wish to have less of in your video. The selection that the Photos app offers will depend on what is in your Memories. I have a feeling that this will become more specific with new iOS 15 updates and faster iPhone processors.

Refining the photos in the video further

Check out the video again. Is it to your liking? If so, then you are finished!

However, if you want to refine your video further by removing certain photos from the video, you can do that too.

Refining the Memories video by selecting specific videos or photos.

1. Tap the circle with the six white boxes on the lower right side. If you don’t see this immediately, simply tap anywhere on the Memories video. This will produce the three icons on the bottom, which will produce thumbnails of all the photos the video uses.

Viewing the photos and videos in your Memories video.

2. Tap on the circle with the three icons in the upper right.

Accessing Manage Photos.

3. Tap Manage Photos. From there, simply select photos that you wish to remove. You will only remove them from the Memories video, not from your phone.

Selecting specific videos and/or photos in the Manage Photos section of your Memories video.

4. When finished, press Done.

Saving the video

I started working on the video by turning the camera and viewing it in landscape orientation. The reason for this was in part so that the video would default to landscape orientation. However, you can change that.

1. Viewing your Memories video again, tap on the upload icon. This is the box with the arrow facing upward. If you do not see it, tap on the video to produce the icons.

2. Tap on Options. Here, you can change the video to either Landscape, Portrait or Square, as well as change the aspect ratio. When finished, press Done.

Saving your Memories video.

3. Here, you can upload it using a number of apps or choose Save Video or several other options. From my experience, I found that saving the video first and then sending that file worked best.

Thoughts

A great aspect of this is that the video algorithms iOS 15 are employing seem to work well. Without having to do more time-consuming video editing and adding music, Memories makes it very simple. It’s often already categorized. You can change the music that it has already selected. You can easily share it from your iPhone. And best of all, like many Apple products, it’s very easy to do.